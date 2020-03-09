UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sao Paulo Exchange Plummets 9% On Virus, Oil Price Fears

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:05 PM

Sao Paulo exchange plummets 9% on virus, oil price fears

Stocks on Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange plummeted more than 9% percent after it opened Monday, as global markets recoiled from the coronavirus epidemic and a deep plunge in oil prices

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Stocks on Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange plummeted more than 9% percent after it opened Monday, as global markets recoiled from the coronavirus epidemic and a deep plunge in oil prices.

The Ibovespa index had fallen by 4% on Friday, led by sharp drops in airline stocks. By 1325 GMT Monday, the index was down 9.24%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Sao Paulo Brazil Stocks Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Court directs regularization of maid worki ..

2 minutes ago

SOGP holds awareness walk on World Women Day

2 minutes ago

IAEA Needs Access to Iran's Nuclear Sites, 'Techni ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Slovenia Rises to 23 - ..

2 minutes ago

VIS upgrades ratings of Nadeem Textile Mills

11 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs mee ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.