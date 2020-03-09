Sao Paulo Exchange Plummets 9% On Virus, Oil Price Fears
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:05 PM
Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Stocks on Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange plummeted more than 9% percent after it opened Monday, as global markets recoiled from the coronavirus epidemic and a deep plunge in oil prices.
The Ibovespa index had fallen by 4% on Friday, led by sharp drops in airline stocks. By 1325 GMT Monday, the index was down 9.24%.