Sao Paulo exchange plummets 9% on virus, oil price fears

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Stocks on Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange plummeted more than 9% percent after it opened Monday, as global markets recoiled from the coronavirus epidemic and a deep plunge in oil prices.

The Ibovespa index had fallen by 4% on Friday, led by sharp drops in airline stocks. By 1325 GMT Monday, the index was down 9.24%.