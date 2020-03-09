UrduPoint.com
Sao Paulo Exchange Suspends Trading After 10 Percent Plunge

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:53 PM

Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange suspended trading Monday after stocks plunged more than 10 percent as global markets recoiled from the coronavirus epidemic and a deep plunge in oil prices

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange suspended trading Monday after stocks plunged more than 10 percent as global markets recoiled from the coronavirus epidemic and a deep plunge in oil prices.

The Ibovespa index, which had fallen by 4 percent on Friday, dropped more than 8 percent in opening trades, sinking to 10.

02 percent half an hour later at 1340 GMT.

Shares of state-controlled oil giant Petrobras lost more than 24 percentafter global oil prices fell more than 30 percent, the biggest drop since the 1991Gulf War.

