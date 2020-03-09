Sao Paulo exchange suspends trading after 10 percent plunge

Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange suspended trading Monday after stocks plunged more than 10 percent as global markets recoiled from the coronavirus epidemic and a deep plunge in oil prices

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange suspended trading Monday after stocks plunged more than 10 percent as global markets recoiled from the coronavirus epidemic and a deep plunge in oil prices.

The Ibovespa index, which had fallen by 4 percent on Friday, dropped more than 8 percent in opening trades, sinking to 10.

02 percent half an hour later at 1340 GMT.

Shares of state-controlled oil giant Petrobras lost more than 24 percentafter global oil prices fell more than 30 percent, the biggest drop since the 1991Gulf War.