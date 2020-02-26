Sao Paulo stock exchange falls 5% over coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sao Paulo's stock exchange fell five percent Wednesday over fears caused by the coronavirus epidemic, with the first Latin American case diagnosed in Brazil earlier in the day.

The exchange was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the annual carnival, while stocks around the world were tumbling.

Brazil's real dropped to a historic low of 4.421 to the Dollar.