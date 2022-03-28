UrduPoint.com

SAP Accelerates Digital Skills Build, Tackles Youth Unemployment With Its Young Professionals Program

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 08:55 PM

SAP accelerates digital skills build, tackles youth unemployment with its Young Professionals Program

In its commitment to address the pressing issues of youth unemployment and digital skills gap, System Analysis Program (SAP)'s flagship digital skills build initiative, the SAP Young Professionals Program, is empowering tech talents in Pakistan with its comprehensive enablement plan, increasing their employability and driving economic growth while supporting digital transformation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :In its commitment to address the pressing issues of youth unemployment and digital skills gap, System Analysis Program (SAP)'s flagship digital skills build initiative, the SAP Young Professionals Program, is empowering tech talents in Pakistan with its comprehensive enablement plan, increasing their employability and driving economic growth while supporting digital transformation in the country.

The program recently conducted its sixth graduation ceremony virtually which was attended by SAP customers and partners, said a press release issued here.

Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), also graced the event.

The program was launched in Pakistan in 2014 and has since trained over 150 students. Globally, the SAP Young Professionals Program runs in a total of 37 countries, having trained more than 3600 students till date.

An initiative by the SAP Training and Development Institute, the program comprises of 2-3 months development plan that takes a blended learning approach and offers SAP software functional/technical knowledge as well as soft skill trainings.

The program enables talented university students to gain SAP certification, graduating them as SAP Associate Consultants who are then immediately employable with SAP customers and partners. About 95% of all program graduates have already been placed into employment.

Sharing his views on the occasion of the program's sixth cohort graduation, Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman NAVTTC said, "Pakistan currently has the largest youth bulge in its history which may prove to be one of our biggest assets if harnessed efficiently.

However, the global shift towards automation and digitalization has evolved the skill needs and it is critical that we keep our youth up-to-date on skills needed to thrive in a digital landscape so as to ensure their economic well being by expanding employment opportunities. The SAP Young Professionals Program is a commendable initiative by SAP and I encourage our youth to benefit from it as much as they can."Saqib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, added, "Amplifying SAP's efforts for bridging youth's skills gap and creating sustainable work opportunities, SAP has a number of capacity-building initiatives running in the country that equip university students with a competitive edge in pursuing various career paths among SAP's globally positioned customers and partners. It not only helps tackle youth unemployment and build skills, but also allows SAP customers and partners hire top talent, enhance the SAP ecosystem by expanding SAP-skilled consultant capacity for business growth, and further Government of Pakistan's Digital Pakistan initiative by accelerating digitalization of the country's economy and society."Murtaz Ali Khan, one of the recent graduates of the SAP Young Professionals Program from Pakistan said, "After successfully graduating from the SAP Young Professionals Program, I did not have to face any difficulty in finding the right job. Currently, I am doing my dream job - all thanks to SAP for making this possible."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Job Young May Event All From Government Top Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Kha ..

Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

41 seconds ago
 US Advance International Trade Deficit Down $1Bln ..

US Advance International Trade Deficit Down $1Bln in February to $106.6Bln- Comm ..

42 seconds ago
 Biden Seeks $682Mln for Ukraine in 2023, Up $219Ml ..

Biden Seeks $682Mln for Ukraine in 2023, Up $219Mln From 2021 - Budget Proposal

44 seconds ago
 Over 43 million children received polio vaccines

Over 43 million children received polio vaccines

45 seconds ago
 7 candidates to contest LB elections for Tehsil Ma ..

7 candidates to contest LB elections for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot

14 minutes ago
 MPs, PTI workers from Sindh meet Prime Minister; c ..

MPs, PTI workers from Sindh meet Prime Minister; congratulate on successful publ ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>