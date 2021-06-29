UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Anticipates Major Improvement In Gas Supply Situation In Coming 2 Days

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:25 PM

SAPM anticipates major improvement in gas supply situation in coming 2 days

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar, Monday said that a major shipment of LNG had arrived and the it would be transmitted and distributed through SSGCL system within few days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar, Monday said that a major shipment of LNG had arrived and the it would be transmitted and distributed through SSGCL system within few days.

During visit of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and addressing a press conference along with representatives of business community here on Tuesday, he termed the current gas crisis as temporary in nature and anticipated a major improvement in coming 2 to 3 days.

Repair and maintenance works of the gas fields were mandatory and unavoidable; he said adding that government was fully aware of the enormous challenges being faced by the industry and intended to take every possible measure to ease the crisis as early as possible.

After listening to issues and proposals by representatives of traders and industrialists, the SAPM said that FPCCI President's recommendation about FPCCI's representation in SSGCL should be reviewed so that concerns and issues of industrialists could be better understood.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, at the occasion demanded immediate resumption of gas supply to Karachi's industry that has suffered losses due to the closure of the supply to all industrial areas of Karachi which might also impact exports of the country.

Chairman, Businessmen Group, Zubair Motiwala, was of the view that despite paying 40% more than international competitors they were not getting enough gas supply. He demanded of the government to initiate an investigation of current scenario of gas shortage in Karachi and devise a foolproof plan of gas supply for coming winter.

Owing to Karachi's share in exports and tax collection government should give due preference to Karachi, he asserted and added that Karachi was getting 380 MMCFD gas that was approximately 18% of the total gas supply.

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shariq Vohra, hoped the SAPM would convey the issues being faced by trade and industry to the prime minister and the businesses could get their voice heard at the highest forum.

VP FPCCI Adeel Siddiqui, Chairman KATI Saleem uz Zaman, Chairman SITE association Abdul Hadi, Jawaid Bilwani of PHMA and Rehan Chawla of Towel Association said due to a widespread gas shortage in Sindh badly affected economic activities and might delay the export orders.

Top 90% of the exporters were suffering the most in the current crisis and overseas importers would be skeptical whether Pakistani exporters could deliver their orders on time or not, they opined and demanded that government should provide a relief package to the sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Gas Crisis Visit Kati SITE Chamber Gas Commerce All Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Second phase of 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par' starts ..

1 minute ago

Spanish Court Obligates Catalonia's Ex-Politicians ..

1 minute ago

ICAO to Submit Report on Ryanair Incident in Minsk ..

1 minute ago

Brutal storms lash Germany, Switzerland and France ..

1 minute ago

Biden hoping to visit Florida condo collapse site ..

22 minutes ago

Women Members of Parliament call on Prime Minister ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.