SAPM anticipates major improvement in gas supply situation in coming 2 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar, Monday said that a major shipment of LNG had arrived and the it would be transmitted and distributed through SSGCL system within few days.

During visit of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and addressing a press conference along with representatives of business community here on Tuesday, he termed the current gas crisis as temporary in nature and anticipated a major improvement in coming 2 to 3 days.

Repair and maintenance works of the gas fields were mandatory and unavoidable; he said adding that government was fully aware of the enormous challenges being faced by the industry and intended to take every possible measure to ease the crisis as early as possible.

After listening to issues and proposals by representatives of traders and industrialists, the SAPM said that FPCCI President's recommendation about FPCCI's representation in SSGCL should be reviewed so that concerns and issues of industrialists could be better understood.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, at the occasion demanded immediate resumption of gas supply to Karachi's industry that has suffered losses due to the closure of the supply to all industrial areas of Karachi which might also impact exports of the country.

Chairman, Businessmen Group, Zubair Motiwala, was of the view that despite paying 40% more than international competitors they were not getting enough gas supply. He demanded of the government to initiate an investigation of current scenario of gas shortage in Karachi and devise a foolproof plan of gas supply for coming winter.

Owing to Karachi's share in exports and tax collection government should give due preference to Karachi, he asserted and added that Karachi was getting 380 MMCFD gas that was approximately 18% of the total gas supply.

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shariq Vohra, hoped the SAPM would convey the issues being faced by trade and industry to the prime minister and the businesses could get their voice heard at the highest forum.

VP FPCCI Adeel Siddiqui, Chairman KATI Saleem uz Zaman, Chairman SITE association Abdul Hadi, Jawaid Bilwani of PHMA and Rehan Chawla of Towel Association said due to a widespread gas shortage in Sindh badly affected economic activities and might delay the export orders.

Top 90% of the exporters were suffering the most in the current crisis and overseas importers would be skeptical whether Pakistani exporters could deliver their orders on time or not, they opined and demanded that government should provide a relief package to the sector.