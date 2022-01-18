SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, e-Commerce

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to offer facilitation for startups and e-Commerce cross border exporters in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday asked the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to offer facilitation for startups and e-Commerce cross border exporters in the country.

The SAPM also stated that startups is a growing economy and this segment needs all the facilitation by the government to promote digital economy and promoting e- Commerce, said a press release issued here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi met Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed along with Senior Joint secretary e-Commerce Ms Aisha Moriani discussed the issues pertaining to e-Commerce sector.

Aon Abbas Buppi specifically requested to abolish minimum turnover taxes for new startups to provide a conducive business environment for them.

SAPM discussed with the FBR chairman to offer facilitation for startups and e-Commerce cross border exporters, Chairman FBR agreed to work on proposals from SAPM and assured that FBR will work along with the Ministry of commerce to create a conducive environment for the e-commerce ecosystem.

Meanwhile Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce said the government has built the first e-commerce university in the country and is pursuing a revolutionary program to provide skilled labor in the sector.

The e-commerce university will start its work by March 2022, which will provide affordable and quality education to the students.

The country needs standard e-commerce university time.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has introduced the first e-commerce policy in October 2019, which would create new avenues of employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Aon Abbas said that E-Commerce policy provides communities with a guideline on how they can take advantage of this innovative opportunity.

He said the country currently has more than 50 percent youth population for whom there would be huge job opportunities in the e-commerce sector.

SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given us a target to open 10 million new jobs through the e-commerce sector.

He said that 10,000 new companies have to be opened and 10,000 new people have to be trained to create more manpower in this sector.

He said that at present the global market for e-commerce is $30 trillion, of which Pakistan's share is very small.

It has $4 trillion in Business to Business and $4 trillion in Business to Companies trade.