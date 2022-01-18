UrduPoint.com

SAPM Ask FBR To Provide Facilitation For Startups, E-Commerce

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 09:44 PM

SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, e-Commerce

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to offer facilitation for startups and e-Commerce cross border exporters in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday asked the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to offer facilitation for startups and e-Commerce cross border exporters in the country.

The SAPM also stated that startups is a growing economy and this segment needs all the facilitation by the government to promote digital economy and promoting e- Commerce, said a press release issued here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi met Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed along with Senior Joint secretary e-Commerce Ms Aisha Moriani discussed the issues pertaining to e-Commerce sector.

Aon Abbas Buppi specifically requested to abolish minimum turnover taxes for new startups to provide a conducive business environment for them.

SAPM discussed with the FBR chairman to offer facilitation for startups and e-Commerce cross border exporters, Chairman FBR agreed to work on proposals from SAPM and assured that FBR will work along with the Ministry of commerce to create a conducive environment for the e-commerce ecosystem.

Meanwhile Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce said the government has built the first e-commerce university in the country and is pursuing a revolutionary program to provide skilled labor in the sector.

The e-commerce university will start its work by March 2022, which will provide affordable and quality education to the students.

The country needs standard e-commerce university time.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has introduced the first e-commerce policy in October 2019, which would create new avenues of employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Aon Abbas said that E-Commerce policy provides communities with a guideline on how they can take advantage of this innovative opportunity.

He said the country currently has more than 50 percent youth population for whom there would be huge job opportunities in the e-commerce sector.

SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given us a target to open 10 million new jobs through the e-commerce sector.

He said that 10,000 new companies have to be opened and 10,000 new people have to be trained to create more manpower in this sector.

He said that at present the global market for e-commerce is $30 trillion, of which Pakistan's share is very small.

It has $4 trillion in Business to Business and $4 trillion in Business to Companies trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Education Job March October Border FBR 2019 Market Commerce All From Government Share Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says US Rejected EastMed Gas Pipeline Proj ..

Erdogan Says US Rejected EastMed Gas Pipeline Project Due to Lackluster Prospect ..

1 minute ago
 State of Emergency, Curfew to End in Almaty on Jan ..

State of Emergency, Curfew to End in Almaty on January 19 - Commandant's Office

1 minute ago
 US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Indivi ..

US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

1 minute ago
 Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Larges ..

Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Largest One-Day Drop During Pandemic

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt issues advisory to parents to save thei ..

Sindh govt issues advisory to parents to save their children from Virus

4 minutes ago
 NAB, Karachi made 464 convictions in last four yea ..

NAB, Karachi made 464 convictions in last four years

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.