SAPM Bajwa Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

SAPM Bajwa pays tributes to martyrs of armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday paid tribute to the martyrs of armed forces on the eve of Defence of Pakistan Day.

"Salute to all our martyrs and tribute to our valiant armed forces for their sacrifices in keeping Pakistan strong," he said in a tweet.

He said the whole nation stood behind the armed forces with full trust.

"Let's not forget ours are the best and only forces in the world to have won War on Terror so comprehensively," he added.

