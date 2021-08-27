SAPM, business leaders from Sialkot chamber meets Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Ministe on Youth Affairs Usman Dar along with delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursdy met with the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and congratulated him on his appointment.

The delegation appreciated FBR for taking special initiatives to promote ease of doing business in Sialkot, said a press release.

They also valued the automated issuance of refunds into taxpayer's account.

During the meeting the matter relating to sales tax incentives for small and medium enterprise exporters was discussed.

Chairman FBR was assisted by FBR team comprising Member (Inland Revenue Policy) and Chief (Sales Tax Operations).

The Chairman FBR appreciated the feedback of the delegation and invited concrete sector wise proposals from delegates.

Accordingly, the Chairman FBR issued on spot instruction to Chief (Sales Tax Operations) to coordinate with Sialkot field formation officers and formulate a Committee to address the issues being faced by the business community and submit a detailed report till September 30, 2021.