SAPM Chairs Meeting Of ‘Cement Clinker Export Task Force’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday convened an important meeting of the ‘Cement and Clinker Export Task Force’ in a significant move to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s cement and clinker exports.
The meeting focused on developing a comprehensive strategy to boost cement sector exports and address existing challenges, said a release issued here.
The government and industry representatives committed to working collaboratively to improve the export competitiveness of the cement sector.
Key obstacles discussed included axle load tax, storage issues, congestion at ports, and railway connectivity.
Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized the government’s full support for the cement industry to overcome export barriers, stating, “The government will provide complete backing to the cement industry to facilitate and increase exports.
”
He called on all related institutions to join hands and work in coordination to find effective solutions to these challenges, highlighting that “cooperation and harmony among all stakeholders are essential for progress.”
To strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global cement market, the Special Assistant stressed the need for a united and continuous effort, saying, “We must work day and night to enhance the global competitiveness of our cement.”
Further, Haroon Akhtar Khan directed the formation of sub-committees within the task force and assigned them new responsibilities to accelerate the implementation of export promotion strategies.
The Ministry of Industries and Production remains committed to supporting the cement sector as it strives to increase its footprint in international markets and contribute to the country’s economic growth.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Business
-
SAPM chairs meeting of ‘Cement Clinker Export Task Force’2 minutes ago
-
LCCI anticipates govt backing for its budget proposals12 minutes ago
-
SECP grants regulatory relaxation to NBMFCs for Participation in ‘ACAG’42 minutes ago
-
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs 104b; refers major development schemes to ECNEC42 minutes ago
-
SAPM Haroon, PVMA representatives discuss confronted challenges in cooking oil, ghee sector51 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.3,500 to Rs.351,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices decrease by 0.29pc2 hours ago
-
Rs 44b penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing4 hours ago
-
Edible oil including soyabean, palm oil grew 24.78% and 139.82%5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 202510 hours ago