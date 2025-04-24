SAPM Haroon chairs meeting on investment protection framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to formulate a comprehensive investment protection framework.

The meeting, convened in line with the Prime Minister’s directive, featured detailed discussions on the challenges faced by investors and strategies for their resolution, said a news release.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized that the Prime Minister's Primary focus is on increasing exports and fostering investment.

He said that a well-coordinated framework is being developed to ensure the protection of investments in Pakistan.

"In light of the growing number of imports, promoting exports has become a pressing need," he said. "We must guarantee safety and build confidence among investors to attract them to invest in Pakistan.

"

Haroon highlighted the importance of timely planning and achieving measurable outcomes, aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision.

He also noted that recommendations from Chambers of Commerce and Industry would be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

To provide legal protection to investors, a bankruptcy law is currently being drafted. "Our objective is to position Pakistan as a safe and sustainable destination for investment," he said.

He underscored the need to restore the confidence of both local and foreign investors as essential for economic stability.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need to create an investment-friendly environment, with a strong emphasis on legal safeguards, and facilitation measures to boost investment.