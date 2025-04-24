Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Chairs Meeting On Investment Protection Framework

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM

SAPM Haroon chairs meeting on investment protection framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to formulate a comprehensive investment protection framework.

The meeting, convened in line with the Prime Minister’s directive, featured detailed discussions on the challenges faced by investors and strategies for their resolution, said a news release.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized that the Prime Minister's Primary focus is on increasing exports and fostering investment.

He said that a well-coordinated framework is being developed to ensure the protection of investments in Pakistan.

"In light of the growing number of imports, promoting exports has become a pressing need," he said. "We must guarantee safety and build confidence among investors to attract them to invest in Pakistan.

"

Haroon highlighted the importance of timely planning and achieving measurable outcomes, aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision.

He also noted that recommendations from Chambers of Commerce and Industry would be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

To provide legal protection to investors, a bankruptcy law is currently being drafted. "Our objective is to position Pakistan as a safe and sustainable destination for investment," he said.

He underscored the need to restore the confidence of both local and foreign investors as essential for economic stability.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need to create an investment-friendly environment, with a strong emphasis on legal safeguards, and facilitation measures to boost investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

2 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

2 hours ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

3 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

3 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

3 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

4 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business