SAPM Haroon Chairs Meeting With CEOs Of TUSDEC, PITAC
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday chaired a meeting with the CEOs of Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC) and Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC).
During the meeting, he assigned key tasks to TUSDEC, including the establishment of a Mining and Mineral Processing Technology Center, a Women Digital Skills Development Center, and an Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin Center in line with the vision of prime minister to advance Pakistan’s technological and industrial landscape, said a news release.
He further highlighted that seafood processing, packaging, and storage plants, along with modern abattoirs and meat processing facilities, will be developed across the country.
He emphasized that PITAC and TUSDEC must learn from advanced international models and replicate such skills and technologies in Pakistan.
Referring to his recent international visit, SAPM said “I have seen advanced Artificial Intelligence institutes in developed countries.
PITAC must learn from them and bring those skills to Pakistan.”
“Artificial Intelligence is progressing rapidly worldwide, and Pakistan must keep pace with this global transformation.”
“In Uzbekistan’s Techno Park, innovative ideas such as solar water heaters and pre-paid gas and electricity billing systems were impressive. Such initiatives should also be adopted in Pakistan,” Haroon added.
The SAPM also announced the establishment of a Research and Development Center in Gujranwala to strengthen industrial innovation and growth.
Acknowledging PITAC’s efforts, he appreciated the introduction of modern skill training and English language courses for students to enhance their competitiveness in the global job market.
“Modern skills are essential for both men and women to secure opportunities and compete internationally,” he stressed.
Haroon shared his intent to personally meet and encourage PITAC students who have excelled in their training programs, appreciating their contribution to Pakistan’s industrial and technological development.
