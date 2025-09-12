Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Chairs SMEDA Board Meeting, Discusses New CEO Appointment

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SAPM Haroon chairs SMEDA board meeting, discusses new CEO appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday chaired the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) board meeting and discussed the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, SMEDA CEO Soqrat Aman Rana, and other senior officials, said a news release.

Welcoming the new members of the Board, the SAPM highlighted that under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SMEDA’s new structure has been finalized, with a strong focus on an outsourcing model as well as policy and program design.

He further said that as per the PM’s guidance, SMEDA will now prioritize initiatives targeting SMEs, micro-enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and climate-related challenges.

He announced that SMEDA’s regional offices will be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

They also discussed the appointment of SMEDA’s new CEO and decided that the Human Resource (HR) committee will be nominated to finalize the appointment, in line with the prime minister’s instructions for an immediate and transparent process.

Haroon said SMEDA is a vital institution for Pakistan with immense potential and reaffirmed that the prime minister has a clear vision for strengthening SMEDA and is personally committed to its success.

“The appointment of the CEO will strictly be on merit. There will be no compromise on transparency and fairness,” he said.

He reiterated that SMEDA’s role in empowering women, supporting micro-enterprises, and driving SME growth will have a transformative impact on the economy and society.

“SMEs are thriving and expanding every day, and SMEDA has a crucial role to play in shaping this growth,” he concluded.

