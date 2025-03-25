SAPM Haroon Discusses Restructuring Of SMEDA To Improve Business Environment
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) with a focus on increasing the role of the private sector and improving the overall business environment in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) with a focus on increasing the role of the private sector and improving the overall business environment in Pakistan.
The meeting emphasized the need to minimize public sector intervention in SMEDA operations, aiming to promote a more dynamic and independent role for private stakeholders in driving SME growth, a news release said.
A foundational agreement was reached on enhancing the contribution of the private sector to SME development.
The meeting participants agreed on the importance of reducing government control while establishing a sustainable support mechanism for SMEDA to ensure long-term viability.
Strategic consultations with the State Bank of Pakistan were also discussed, particularly regarding the resolution of persistent SME financing challenges.
The development of a practical and result-oriented SME financing strategy was a key point of discussion.
A new operational model for SMEDA is currently under development, backed by a comprehensive five-year strategic framework. This model seeks to align SMEDA’s functions with market needs and improve its effectiveness in facilitating SME growth.
It was agreed that greater private sector involvement and a redefined structural approach will enhance SMEDA’s ability to support small and medium enterprises across the country.
The proposed changes are expected to significantly improve the business climate and create new opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation.
Recent Stories
DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant
Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day
COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight
Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar
WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India
NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
More Stories From Business
-
Regulatory reforms vital for business growth: ICCI President3 hours ago
-
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates26 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar26 minutes ago
-
European stocks jump after Wall Street rally3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit22 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.800 to Rs317,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 193 points4 hours ago
-
Vietnam death row tycoon begins appeal in $17.7 b money-laundering case22 minutes ago
-
Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA4 hours ago
-
Cotton growers invited to submit applications5 hours ago
-
Economic indicators stable, key areas show gradual growth in March5 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon discusses restructuring of SMEDA to improve business environment19 minutes ago