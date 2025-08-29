Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Engages With CEO Huaguan To Discuss Cooperation In EVs, Lithium Batteries

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huaguan a Chinese company to discuss avenues of cooperation in electric vehicles, lithium batteries, robotics, and drone technology.

Highlighting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, the SAPM said that “electric vehicles are the future,” said a news release. He emphasized that the adoption of EVs is essential imperative for environmental protection and for reducing the country’s oil import bills.

Highlighting the importance of lithium batteries, he noted that they hold immense potential for energy storage and will play a crucial role in the future energy landscape.

The CEO Huaguan shared that the company is also producing drones powered by lithium batteries for agricultural purposes.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that the use of robotics and drones is expanding globally in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and daily life. He further highlighted that drones can play a vital role in rescue and relief operations during floods and other natural disasters.

The SAPM underscored that PM upcoming visit to China will further strengthen bilateral relations. “Joint ventures and business-to-business cooperation with China will prove to be milestones in economic collaboration”, he added. He said the visit will open doors to investment, business-to-business cooperation, and new opportunities for Pakistan’s economic growth.

