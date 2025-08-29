SAPM Haroon Engages With CEO Huaguan To Discuss Cooperation In EVs, Lithium Batteries
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huaguan a Chinese company to discuss avenues of cooperation in electric vehicles, lithium batteries, robotics, and drone technology.
Highlighting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, the SAPM said that “electric vehicles are the future,” said a news release. He emphasized that the adoption of EVs is essential imperative for environmental protection and for reducing the country’s oil import bills.
Highlighting the importance of lithium batteries, he noted that they hold immense potential for energy storage and will play a crucial role in the future energy landscape.
The CEO Huaguan shared that the company is also producing drones powered by lithium batteries for agricultural purposes.
Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that the use of robotics and drones is expanding globally in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and daily life. He further highlighted that drones can play a vital role in rescue and relief operations during floods and other natural disasters.
The SAPM underscored that PM upcoming visit to China will further strengthen bilateral relations. “Joint ventures and business-to-business cooperation with China will prove to be milestones in economic collaboration”, he added. He said the visit will open doors to investment, business-to-business cooperation, and new opportunities for Pakistan’s economic growth.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,274 points4 minutes ago
-
SAPM Haroon engages with CEO Huaguan to discuss cooperation in EVs, lithium batteries4 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister vows consistent, predictable national policies to boost exports34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rice road show 2025 launches second leg in Abidjan, Strengthening trade ties with Côte d� ..34 minutes ago
-
SECP approves significant reduction in corporate action timeliness1 hour ago
-
SM Tanveer, stresses for decentralization, strengthening district industrial unit1 hour ago