SAPM Haroon Meets President MCCI, Discusses Industrial Policy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with the President of the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and discussed the country’s new industrial policy.
During the meeting, they also discussed opportunities for joint ventures with China, investment in the textile sector, as well as in solar systems and battery manufacturing capacity, said a news release.
The SAPM said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is moving on the path of progress. He highlighted that the recent visit to China proved to be extremely productive and will open the doors for new joint ventures.
"Due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, investment from China is continuously flowing into Pakistan", he added.
Haroon emphasized that value addition is essential to enhance Pakistan’s exports.
He announced a new Technical Assistance Center will be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which will equip the youth with modern skills.
"AJK offers vast opportunities for investment and industrial development", he remarked.
The MCCI President congratulated SAPM Haroon on the formulation of the new industrial policy. He also announced that a delegation from AJK will soon depart for China to explore investment and joint venture opportunities.
Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) also called on the SAPM. The delegation discussed key issues being faced by chambers across the country.
Haroon Akhtar assured the delegation that the government is fully committed to addressing and resolving all such issues on priority.
