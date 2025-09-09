Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Meets President MCCI, Discusses Industrial Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SAPM Haroon meets President MCCI, discusses industrial policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with the President of the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and discussed the country’s new industrial policy.

During the meeting, they also discussed opportunities for joint ventures with China, investment in the textile sector, as well as in solar systems and battery manufacturing capacity, said a news release.

The SAPM said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is moving on the path of progress. He highlighted that the recent visit to China proved to be extremely productive and will open the doors for new joint ventures.

"Due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, investment from China is continuously flowing into Pakistan", he added.

Haroon emphasized that value addition is essential to enhance Pakistan’s exports.

He announced a new Technical Assistance Center will be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which will equip the youth with modern skills.

"AJK offers vast opportunities for investment and industrial development", he remarked.

The MCCI President congratulated SAPM Haroon on the formulation of the new industrial policy. He also announced that a delegation from AJK will soon depart for China to explore investment and joint venture opportunities.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) also called on the SAPM. The delegation discussed key issues being faced by chambers across the country.

Haroon Akhtar assured the delegation that the government is fully committed to addressing and resolving all such issues on priority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

60 minutes ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

2 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

3 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

4 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

7 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

16 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

16 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

16 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business