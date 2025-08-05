SAPM Haroon Meets Prof. Nick Lee To Discuss Industrial Policy
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with renowned economics expert Professor Nick Lee.
The meeting focused on the implementation of Pakistan’s upcoming industrial policy, the revival of sick industrial units, and strategies to boost exports, said a news release.
Haroon said that the process of finalizing proposals for the implementation of the industrial policy is currently underway. He highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed consultations with all stakeholders, and in line with this directive, sub-committees comprising all relevant stakeholders have been formed.
“We are now in the final stages of developing actionable proposals for the implementation of the industrial policy,” he said.
He emphasized that the policy includes a complete roadmap for the amendments and the revival of non-functional industrial units.
A core objective of the new policy is to eliminate undue harassment of investors by state authorities, thereby fostering a more business-friendly environment.
Professor Nick Lee appreciated the vision and initiatives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and SAPM Haroon for Pakistan’s industrial growth. He underscored the need for capacity building and collective efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the policy.
SAPM Haroon further said that enhancing the capacity of the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) is crucial. He emphasized the importance of promoting startups as a driving force for industrial progress and added that advancements in technology can significantly accelerate industrial development.
He concluded by reiterating that offering incentives to exporters is essential for achieving sustainable industrial growth.
