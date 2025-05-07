SAPM Haroon Strongly Condemns Indian Aggression
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian aggression, saying that actions against Pakistan are a violation of international laws.
“India's cowardly actions are a threat to regional peace, attack on civilian areas and targeting innocent lives is a clear violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and a serious crime against humanity, said Haroon Akhtar in a statement issued here.
He said that the nation stands united with its armed forces, and will give a befitting reply to the enemy.
Pakistan's armed forces are responding effectively and promptly to the enemy's aggression and will defeat India on every front.
He said Pakistan wants peace, but is fully prepared to respond to any aggression.
