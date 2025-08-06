SAPM Haroon to represent Pakistan at World Expo-2025 in Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan would leave for Japan on August 12 to represent Pakistan at the Pakistani Pavilion and promote the country's cultural heritage.

The visit is taking place after Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi, who met with him here on Wednesday, extended a formal invitation to the SAPM, according to a news release.

During his upcoming visit to Japan, Haroon Akhtar is also scheduled to meet key Japanese government officials, including the Foreign Minister of Japan.

The SAPM thanked the envoy for the invitation and expressed confidence that the visit would mark a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.

“I have visited Japan previously and was deeply impressed by the work ethic and technological advancement of the Japanese people. “Japanese products have always been considered reliable due to their exceptional quality,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s broader vision, SAPM said “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we are introducing a new Industrial Policy and New Energy Vehicle Policy aimed at attracting investment and enhancing business facilitation. This is the right time for Japanese investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan is committed to expanding trade and investment ties with Japan and sees this partnership as mutually beneficial for long-term economic growth.