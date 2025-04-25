SAPM Highlights Furniture Potential In Boosting National Economy
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan here on Friday inaugurated Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo, highlighting this sector's potential in giving a substantial boost to the national economy.
Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need of developing Pakistan’s furniture industry on modern lines with effective projection at both national and international levels, a news release said.
“The furniture sector in Pakistan holds immense potential. The development of this industry will not only boost the economy but also encourage local manufacturers to reach global standards,” the SAPM said.
He further added that there was a need to extending full support to local manufacturers so that they could produce world-class furniture.
The expo showcases a variety of modern and traditional furniture, home décor, and handmade crafts.
