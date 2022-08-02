UrduPoint.com

SAPM On Youth Affairs Visits SCCI

Published August 02, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) for a consultation session on "National Youth Employment Policy".

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar highlighted that Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) had delivered innovative solutions to maximise income generation by providing quality skills and vocational training opportunities to poor and vulnerable youth. The government should collaborate with this institution to resolve the issues related to skilled labor faced by the industry of Sialkot, he added.

President SCCI informed that SCCI was closely working in liaison with government regarding the establishment of a state-of-the-art incubation centre in Sialkot.

He requested SAPM Shaza Fatima to play her supportive role in establishment of Amazon Training Centre in Sialkot so that appropriate training would be given to those who operate Amazon accounts for online business.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President Qasim Malik and Sialkot Chamber's Executive Committee Members also attended the session.

