SAPM Visits PARC, Acknowledges Research Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:15 PM

SAPM visits PARC, acknowledges research work

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Tuesday visited National Agricultural Research Centre and examined work by Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in agricultural research and development

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Tuesday visited National Agricultural Research Centre and examined work by Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in agricultural research and development.

Chairman PARC, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Director General NARC, Engineer Shamim ul Sibtain Shah with scientists and other high officials briefed the SAPM about the research and development works being carried out at these organisations, says a press release.

The SAPM also visited various institutes established at the NARC and focused on developing a strong agricultural system in Pakistan.

Dr Azeem briefed her about the advanced technologies utilized in yogurt processing and developments achieved in reproducing high quality, organic dairy products.

He highlighted the developments achieved in preservation of exotic, primitive herbal plants in National Herbarium, rearing of animals for improved dairy products at Animal Sciences Institute, tissue culture advancement for the acquisition of disease free banana and potato plants at National Institute for Genomic and Advanced Bio-Technology (NIGAB) and intensive fish farming.

Furthermore, the special assistant was informed that PARC had made progress on value chain development of Angora wool and had successfully introduced different market products like angora yarn, threads, angora shawls and socks.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sania Nishtar highlighted the importance of research in development of nations and economic and social prosperity.

She also asked for producing angora fur because of its high quality nature which can be profitable source of income to winter-lands.

She also visited the PATCO Bakery and appreciated the efforts of PARC in producing research based hygienic bakery itemsThe SAPM also inaugurated Compost Processing Unit which will use locusts for developing bio compost and it will be a beginning of turning crisis into opportunity for Pakistan.

Sania also acknowledged the efforts of PARC and NARC scientist in achieving the targets to ensure food security in the country.

