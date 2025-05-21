SAPM visits SECP

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Division,Haroon Akhtar Khan, paid a visit to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday.

Chairman SECP, Mr. Akif Saeed, and the management team briefed him on forthcoming initiatives, key reforms, and notable achievements, said a press release.

The briefing highlighted SECP's efforts to enhance the ease of doing business in Pakistan by leveraging technological advancements through regulatory reforms and digitalization of services.

Discussions also encompassed market development, innovation, and initiatives such as the regulatory sandbox.

Haroon Akhtar Khan appreciated SECP's measures to protect investors while fostering a conducive business environment while expressing particular interest in insurance, pension reforms, and capital market reforms.

He advised SECP to maintain close coordination with the government to effectively reform insolvency and debt enforcement regimes and assured SECP of the government's support for legislative and taxation-related reforms.

