Sappers Demining Tanker In International Waters Near Iraqi Oil Ports - Officials

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Iraqi sappers are conducting an operation on demining an oil tanker in Iraq's international waters, the press office of the country's security agencies said on Friday.

A large limpet mine was found on the vessel, which is rented out by Iraqi state oil company SOMO.

The tanker was fueling another vessel in the waiting area in Iraq's international waters, 28 nautical miles from Iraqi oil ports, when the mine was found.

"A brigade of sappers of the Interior Ministry was formed; they were airlifted to the port of Al-Faw and sent to the ship in coordination with the Iraqi navy ... Despite the strong waves, the brigade was able to evacuate the second vessel ... and continues the demining operation," the press office said.

The mine is reportedly attached to the tanker's hull.

