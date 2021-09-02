UrduPoint.com

Sardar Ali Khawaja Appointed As Member FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:42 PM

Sardar Ali Khawaja appointed as Member FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Sardar Ali Khawaja, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Member, FBR (HQ), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Sardar Ali Khawaja, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Member, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, he has relinquished the charge of the post of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Peshawar and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, an IRS/BS-21 officer has assumed the charge of the post Chief Commissioner-IR, Large Tax Office, Islamabad.

Qasim Raza Khan, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Chief Commissioner-IR (OPS), CTO, Islamabad.

FBR notified that Nasir Iqbal, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR, RTO, Lahore.

Khurshid Ahmed Khan Marwat, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Chief Commissioner-IR (OPS), RTO, Peshawar.

Syed Fawad Ali Shah, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi.

