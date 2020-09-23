Sardar Ilyas elected as President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2020-21

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has elected as President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Fatima Azeem as Senior Vice President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has elected as President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Fatima Azeem as Senior Vice President.

Abdul Rehman Khan, however, elected as Vice President, ICCI, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The election announcement for the office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2020-21 was held at Chamber House. Ch. Abdul Ghaffar, member Election Commission announced the results.

All the candidates were elected unopposed and they will formally take over the charge of their portfolios on 1st October 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that he would try best for the establishment of new industrial estate in Islamabad to promote industrialization.

He said that he also make efforts to get the representation of ICCI in CDA board and FBR to protect the interest of business community.

He said that outgoing President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed set high benchmarks of good performance and he would try to further strengthen ICCI to raise its performance bar.

He thanked Chairman and members of Founder Group as well as all members of ICCI for showing confidence in his abilities and resolved that he would not disappoint them.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and hoped that they would perform better for resolving the key issues of business community.

Fatima Azeem newly elected Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President also spoke at the occasion and said that they would contribute their best to promote the cause of business community.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and assured them of their full cooperation in discharging their responsibilities.