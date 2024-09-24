Open Menu

Sarhad CCI Goes To Elect EC Members For 2024-25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Sarhad CCI goes to elect EC members for 2024-25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Peshawar is going to elect Executive Committee members for the year 2024-25 tomorrow (Wednesday) September 25, 2024.

Polling will be held for 20 seats of the executive committee with 10 seats each for the Corporate and Associate Groups. A total of 46 candidates with 26 in run for the Corporate Group and 20 are contesting for Associate Group seats of the executive committee respectively.

The nominee of the BF for the seat reserved for Town Associations has returned opposed while the fate of the two seats for women (one each for Corporate Group and Associate Group) will go to the group which wins majority of executive committees of both categories.

Sarhad Chamber has 8000 registered voters out of which 5000 are Corporate Group members and 3000 are Associate Group members.

Three major groups of the business community including Businessman Forum (BF) of the former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Sarhad Business Alliance of the former Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali and the Pakistan Business Community of Sharafat Ali Mubarak have fielded their candidates.

Ilyas Bilour led Businessman Forum is ruling the chamber since the period of last over two decades. But, for the next year SBA has challenged the hegemony of the Businessman Forum.

The election campaign of the ruling group is spare headed by Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Mohammad Afzal, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Zulfikar Ali and Riaz Arshad while Haji Ghulam Ali, Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Malik Mehr Elahi are canvassing for the candidates of SBA.

Sharafat Ali Mubarak another known leader of the trading community has also flouted six candidates under the banner of the Business Community Group.

The election would be held under the supervision of a three-member election committee with Malik Niaz as chairman and two members including Hakim Shinwari and Zarak Khan as members. Polling will begin at 9:00 A.M and will continue till 5:00 P.M.

