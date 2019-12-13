UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls For Enhancing Pak Afghan Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:35 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for enhancing Pak Afghan trade

President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Engr. Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has stressed the need for removal of hurdles to trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Engr. Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has stressed the need for removal of hurdles to trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.Engr Maqsood while talking to Afghanistan Commercial Attach here on Friday.He called upon the Islamabad and Kabul to facilitate business community to further strengthen the mutual economic relations between the two countries.He termed the increase in regulatory duties and tariff, delay in issuance of visas and lack of facilities at border as major obstacles in way of bolstering the mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.SCCI's chief said the mutual trade volume between Pak-Afghan has substantially declined due to high regulatory duties and tariff, introduced by the both governments which should be reviewed to give further boost to bilateral economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

He called upon the Islamabad and Kabul to facilitate business community and take joint measures to amicable resolution of issues which is hampering the mutual trade between them.

He furthermore demanded the timely issuance of visas to business community.Engr Maqsood assured the SCCI will extend full cooperation and support to further enlarge the bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries.

