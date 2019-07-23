Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chinese delegation agree to start joint venture in exploiting rich resources

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chinese delegation on Tuesday agreed to start joint venture to exploit rich resources in hydel power generation, oil and gas, mineral, tourism and other potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chinese delegation on Tuesday agreed to start joint venture to exploit rich resources in hydel power generation, oil and gas , mineral, tourism and other potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The agreement came during a meeting of a seven-member Chinese delegation with SCCI former senior vice president, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez at the chamber house.

The Chinese delegation comprised on OBOR Senior Researcher, Deputy Dean school of International Studies, Sichuan University Director Pakistan Study Center, Dr Prof Song Zhihui, Director Tahota Law Firm, International Trade, Investment, Business Law Ms Chunyan MA, Professor School of International Relations, Sichuan Ms Qiu Yonghui, Researcher South Asian Study, Center Ms Xiao Jianmei, Goulin, Li Huipin, Peng NA.

The chamber executive body members, Aftab Iqbal, Minhajuddin, Ihsanullah, Shafiq Afridi Nisarullah Khan, Shahid Hussain, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association Chairman Engr Mazoor Elahi, Managign Director Global Entrepreneurship Network Pakistan Kashif M Khan, SMEDA provincial Chief Rashid Aman, members of business community, importers and exporters were present in the meeting.

Engr Maqsood Anwar while speaking on the occasion termed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game changer for Pakistan, which will make the region as hub of economic activities.

However, he stressed the need for maximum focus on western route of the CPEC instead of eastern route, which according to him, is a shortest one, which will enhance connectivity and trade activities with regional countries, including Afghanistan.

Former SVP SCCI mentioned that KP has capacity to generate 30,000 megawatt electricity, besides existence rich resources in mine and mineral, oil and gas, gems and jewelry, marble, tourism, pharmaceutical, medical and others.

He invited the Chinese companies to make investment in the above mentioned potential sectors and take full benefits from investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the future of Pakistan-China relations was very brighter and called for further strengthening the mutual trade and economic ties by exchange of business delegation and launching of joint venture between the two countries.

Chinese delegation head, Dr Prof Song on the occasion agreed with recommendations of SCCI members, importers and exporters regarding bolstering of mutual trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He said the Chinese companies are keen to make investment under joint venture and their visit to SCCI was aimed at to identify the potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensure investment in those sectors.

He informed that an tourism exhibition would be held in China in next two or three months, and invited the KP investors to showcase potentials of the province in the expo.