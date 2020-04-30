UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Demands Special Relief Package For CNG Sector

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:55 AM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands special relief package for CNG sector

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz on Wednesday demanded the government to announce a special economic relief package for the coronavirus-hit CNG sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz on Wednesday demanded the government to announce a special economic relief package for the coronavirus-hit CNG sector.

Speaking to a delegation of owners and dealers of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations here the Chamber House, he said the gas tariff charged to the CNG stations should be reduced to RS 780 from Rs 1,238 per MMBTU, which was higher than that of other industries. Moreover, petroleum prices were also gradually decreasing in the global market so it was essential to maintain good parity between CNG and petrol under the prevailing scenario.

He claimed that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd's average cost was approximately Rs 581 per MMBTU.

The SCCI chief said the CNG was an environment friendly sector and very supportive in eradication of environmental pollution and would also play a role in saving foreign exchange spent on import of petroleum products.

Earlier, the CNG owners informed the SCCI chief of their problems. Besides demanding reduction in gas tariff, they called for only charging 17 percent sales tax sale of gas and sought exemption from 4 percent income tax. They also demanded charging electricity tariff on general industrial tariff, besides payment of upcoming month's gas bill in four equal installments.

