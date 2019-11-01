UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Resents Issuance Of Property Tax Notices With Excessive Rates

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:12 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry resents issuance of property tax notices with excessive rates

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed reservation over the issuance of property tax notices to business community with excessive rates by provincial excise and taxation department and called it as 'anti-business 'and against the interest of traders' community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed reservation over the issuance of property tax notices to business community with excessive rates by provincial excise and taxation department and called it as 'anti-business 'and against the interest of traders' community.

According to a press release issued here, this reservation were conveyed by a group of traders during a meeting with SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the chambers house on Friday.

He said the move would create mistrust between government and traders community, which could also create difficulties to provincial government to increase its revenue-base.

The chamber president said the traders had protested against imposition of excessive taxes. Whereas, he said the provincial excise and taxation department had issued notices to business community regarding property taxes with exorbitant rates.

He alleged the business community is being harassed by various tactics by the government officials to enhance revenue-base in the province, which was tantamount to create gulf between government and traders and demanding to take immediate action against issuance of property tax notices.

Furthermore, he said the provincial excise and taxation department didn't take the chamber and relevant stakeholders before artificial and unilateral increase in rates of property taxes, which is completely unjust with business community and was unacceptable to them. He said the government move will make difficulties to meet the revenue-collection target.

Maqsood Pervaiz called upon the government to take measures to bring new people under the tax net instead of overburdening the existing taxpayers with imposition of additional levies on them. He said the business community is ready to pay taxes, but harassment by government officials on pretext of tax collection is highly deplorable.

He urged government to devise economic policies with proper coordination and consultation with the chambers and relevant stakeholders in order to get desire objectives of them and stabilize the country's economy and promote industrialization.

