Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI), Sarhad Varsity Ink MoU For Academic, Industrial Linkages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 06:55 PM

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar, aiming to develop academic, industrial and social cooperation and linkages and carry out a joint research program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar, aiming to develop academic, industrial and social cooperation and linkages and carry out a joint research program.

The MoU was signed by SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and Vice Chancellor of the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar Prof Dr Saleem ur Rehamn during a ceremony held here at the chamber's house on Monday.

The chamber's senior vice president Shahid Hussain, university officials, senior faculty members, the secretary general of the chamber Sajjad Aziz and the University media coordinator Bilal Akbar were present during the signing ceremony.

The SCCI chief claimed the 2.0 program, the first-ever in Pakistan, has been taken by this chamber, whose prime purpose is to enhance capacity building of the business community while keeping in view modern requirements, provision of relief and incentives, initiatives for business/trade and industries improvement, etc.

Ishaq stressed the need for the enhancement of capabilities and skills of the business community on mode lines, adding that the SCCI has undertaken pragmatic steps in this regard.

He viewed the signing of MoU with Sarhad University as part of the efforts of SCCI under 2.0 vision/plan, hoping to reap the benefits of this mega program and provide its benefits to the business community.

Ishaq earlier explained the main objectives of SCCI, its importance, role, and initiatives that had been taken for the relief and welfare of the business community.

Saleem ur Rehman, VC of the university also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the purpose and objectives of the MoU.

Shahid Hussain called the MoU an important step toward enhancing industrial and academia linkages and expressed the hope that collaboration would be further strengthened with the university after this agreement.

Later, SCCI chief Muhammad Ishaq and Vice Chancellor of the university Saleem ur Rehman formally signed the memorandum of understanding.

