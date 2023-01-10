Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) opposes proposed water charges with exorbitant rates

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) opposed the likely enforcement of the proposed water charges at exorbitant rates and urged the provincial government and relevant authorities to review and rationalize the proposed water charges

SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq told a meeting of traders and industrialists held here at the chamber's house on Tuesday that the department of local government, election and rural development through an advertisement/public notice issued a schedule for the general public regarding the conduct of a hearing for Municipal Services for Hiring Levy of Tariff.

He informed the meeting that an inventory of water charges with irrational ratios for various categories/sectors and businesses has been issued through ads/public notice.

Shahid Hussain, senior vice president and Ejaz Khan Afridi, vice president of the chamber, representatives of traders and industrialists were also present during the meeting.

Ishaq elaborated that according to inventory, extremely unrealistic water charges have been proposed for five marla houses, which was completely unfair and unjust whereas wedding halls, along with restaurants, public lavatories, petrol pumps, CNG stations, educational institutions were also included in the list of high tariff/water charges.

Furthermore, he explained water charges were proposed on monthly basis, according to which for shops/offices and flats Rs 700 per, for a hotel Rs 800 per room, for wedding halls Rs10,000/- to Rs 40,000/- for a hostel per room Rs 440/- for the restaurant from Rs 5000 to Rs15,000 while if a plaza wherein 100 shops or office exist to be charged Rs70,000 per month.

Apart from that, water connection charges will also be collected, which was unacceptable, says Ishaq.

He asked the government and the department concerned to review the high water charges and rationalized them.

The SCCI chief remarked that business, trade and industries have slowed down owing to current unfavorable circumstances.

On the other hand, he added, the national economy has been unbalanced and is near bankruptcy.

He asked the government to provide facilities and relief to the business community and as a result business and trade activities would be boosted up that can support the stabilization and improve the national economy.

Ishaq noted irrational and heavy taxes/tariffs were being imposed by various departments on business premises, trade centres, hotels/restaurants, wedding halls and industries, which mostly fall into the category of double taxation.

He urged Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and high officials of the department concerned to review the proposed high water charges and rationalized them, which could be acceptable to the business community and general public.