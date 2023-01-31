Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) condemns Police Lines blast

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq strongly condemned the deadliest suicide blast inside a mosque of Peshawar's Police Lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq strongly condemned the deadliest suicide blast inside a mosque of Peshawar's Police Lines.

He paid rich tributes to martyred police officers and 'jawans' in the blast.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Ishaq described the Peshawar's suicide bombing as an attempt to sabotage the peace of the country generally and particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI chief clarified that those who were trying to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere couldn't succeed with there nefarious designs.

Ishaq noted that peace was restored in the whole country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as result of matchless sacrifices rendered by police and security forces.

Sacrifices of police and security forces will never go into vain, he added.

He said the whole nation stands by the police and security institutions and is ready to give any kind of sacrifice anytime to fight against terrorism and for peace building.

The chamber's president termed the Peshawar's suicide blast as cowardice act, which is strongly condemnable.

He added that the business community shared grief with the victims' families and prayed from Allah Al-might to rest the souls of martyred police officers and jawans with eternal peace and speedily recovery of the injured people of the blast.

Ishaq praised the whole nation, police and security forces' resolve against terrorism in face of attacks.

He said despite such deadliest and cowardice acts, the whole nation has united against terrorism and establishment of peace, stability, and security of the country.

Later, a prayer was offered for departed souls of the martyred and speedy recovery of injured people of the Peshawar's blast.