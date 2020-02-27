UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) Flays Raids On Small Industries Under Guise Of Levies Collection

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) flays raids on small industries under guise of levies collection

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has flayed raids on small industrial units situated on Kohat road Peshawar under the guise of collecting sale tax and other levies by subordinate departments of Federal Board of Revenue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has flayed raids on small industrial units situated on Kohat road Peshawar under the guise of collecting sale tax and other levies by subordinate departments of Federal board of Revenue.

The issue was raised by owners of small industries of Kohat Road Peshawar during a meeting with SCCI President Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez here at the chamber house on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised by Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road president Wahid Arif Awan, Dr Nasir, Haji Moalim Khan, Haji Dr Faisal, Abdullah, Habibullah, Noor Muhammad, Toor Khan, Mansoor Ahmad and others.

The delegation apprised the SCCI president Maqsood Anwar about raids launched by officials of Regional Tax Office Peshawar on Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar, harassing small manufactures through various tactics for collection of sale tax, ban on entry of vehicles by traffic department on main Kohat road during day timing, imposition of 17 per cent sale tax and issues relating to small arms industries.

Engr Maqsood Anwar assured the delegation that they will raise their issues with departments concerned in efficient way. He asked the government to devise business-friendly policies and take pragmatic steps to facilitate business community.

SCCI chief said business community wants to pay all taxes but the method is adopted by FBR and its subordinate institutions for collection of different levies, which was unacceptable to them. He said business community is against tax-evader and non-filer but the real taxpayers are being treated as tax-theft, which completely unfair and strongly condemnable.

Instead of harassing business community under guise of different taxes, the chamber president asked federal and provincial governments to facilitate traders to carry out their businesses in appropriate and efficient manner.

Engr Maqsood Anwar said taxpayers are enormously contributing in the national economy by regularly paying different taxes but it is completely unjust to call them tax evaders to hide their failure by departments concerned and discouraging the genuine taxpayers as well as create gulf between government and them, which could have negative impacts of the country's economy.

He called the introduction of one window operation system for collection of multiple taxes in order to remove the genuine grievances of business community and enhance the government revenue as well.

