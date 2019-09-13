Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks relaxation in axle load regime

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faiz Muhammad Faizi on Friday called for bringing relaxation in the Axle Load Regime and providing equal facilities to make the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) industries competitive with other provinces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Faiz Muhammad Faizi on Friday called for bringing relaxation in the Axle Load Regime and providing equal facilities to make the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP ) industries competitive with other provinces.

He said KP industries are already reeling through the prolonged impact of terrorism and unfavorable conditions.

He demanded deferment of Axle Load Regime till resumption of freight train service for KP.

He furthermore called to provide equal facilities to businesses there, like given to industries in other provinces.

Faizi was speaking at a consultative meeting on 'National Freight and Logistics Policy' at the SCCI.

For this purpose, a two member team of Federal Ministry of Communications, consisting of Javaid Mansoor and Syed Asim Hussain met him at the Chamber House.

Zarak Khan, President Industrialist Association Hayatabad Peshawar, former President SCCI Malik Niaz Ahmad, former senior vice president, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez were present in the meeting.

SCCI president claimed the KP industries were facing losses due to suspension of cargo train service to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said KP had faced number of disadvantages, due to far away from port-city couple with suffering from prolonged terrorism.

He urged the government to take all chambers and stakeholders on board before the formation of policies to make them workable.

He said cost of industrial productivity had increased following the introduction of axle load regime by the government, making the KP uncompetitive with industries of other provinces.

SCCI chief said that the axle load regime should be relaxed till the resumption of freight train service for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to extend all facilities to KP businesses which were avail industries in other provinces.

Zarak Khan, Malik Niaz Ahmad and Engr Maqsood Anwar also spoke on the occasion and gave different suggestion and proposals about the National Freight and Logistic Policy to make it more business and industries-friendly.