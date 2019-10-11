UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Thanks KP Govt For Provision Of Cheap Electricity To Industrial Units In Gadoon Industrial Estate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:46 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has thanked the provincial government for provision of cheap electricity to industrial units in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate (GAIE) and said that the government's step would give boost to industrialization in the province.

Maqsood Anwar in a statement issued here on Friday said that it was long-standing demand of the SCCI to provide electricity to industries on wheeling charges, which had fulfilled by the incumbent provincial government and played important role in provision of relief to business community.

He informed that the industrial units in GAIE will get cheap electricity at rate of Rs10.41 per unit from the Pehru Hydropower Project, which has the total installed capacity of 18 megawatts.

He said the government's decision was highly appreciated by business community and extended thank to it.

SCCI president hailed the Adviser to Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan for his concerted efforts for implementation of the project which will ensure cheap electricity to industrial units in the province.

He expressed the hope the provincial government will also provide electricity to industries from Malakand Hydel Power Project Phase-III, which has the total installed capacity of 81 megawatts by following its business-friendly policies.

He also said the government will take measures for giving maximum relief to business community in future.

He went on to say that business community had played important role in country's economic stability and development so he urged the government to formulate 'business-friendly' policies by taking SCCI and relevant stakeholders on board, which will bring positive impact on provincial economy and boost business and industrialization in the province.

SCCI chief said he had invited to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to visit the chamber house, which he had accepted and assured him that he will soon visit to SCCI and apprise himself about the business community issues in detail.

