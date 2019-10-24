UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, UNDP To Make Joint Efforts For Removing Hurdles In Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and representative of UNDP have agreed to make joint efforts to remove hurdles in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, amicable resolution of common issues and to further strengthen relations between business community of the two countries.

The agreement came during a meeting of SCCI Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan with UNDP representative, Simbal Adnan Khan in the chamber house here on Thursday.

The SCCI former president, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, former vice president Shuja Mohammad, Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khalid Shahzad, the chamber senior member Rashid Siddique and Ammar Ansari were present in the meeting.

Faiz Mohammad while speaking on the occasion said that the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan has declined substantially due to increase in tariffs and regulatory duties by governments of both the countries.

He stressed the need for lowering the tariffs and RDs to give boost to mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Though, he said government of Pakistan had opened Torkham border round the clock, which is a welcoming step.

But, he said the initiative has yet to prove fruitful due to lack of facilities by Afghan government and poor border management system, which has enhanced difficulties of business community and exporters as well as a visible decline was witnessed in Pakistan export to Afghanistan and Central Asian republic countries.

Ms Simbal Khan, the UNDP representative while speaking on the occasion informed that a joint web portal will soon be launched to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as resolve common issues of business community on both side of the border.

