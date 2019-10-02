Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges government to broaden tax-base, reducing rate of taxes

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has called for broadening of tax base, reducing the rate and not passing further burden on the existing tax payers.was addressing a delegation of 46th Commerce and Trade Group probationary officers led by Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) Director Admin, Fawad Hassan at the chamber house on Wednesday.He said the tax system should be made simple and easy to increase the government's revenue.

He called for formulating economic policies in consultation with chambers and business community to give boost to trade and businesses as well as enhance export to stabilize the country's economy.SCCI president stressed the need of industrialization, enhancement of export, consistent economic policies and reforms in existing tax-system in proper consultation with business community, besides Federal and provincial governments should take the chamber on board in formulation of economic and trade policies to achieve desirable results.

While linking the industrialization and promotion of trade and business activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with resolution of electricity and gas crisis, Mr Pervaiz said that it is eminent to promote economic activities as regional level and should introduce such policies under Public-Private partnership, which would be proved attractive for business community.The Chamber President on the occasion, briefed the visiting delegation of PITAD about the role of Research and Development (R&D) cell of the SCCI and achievements.

He said the R&D cell had played important role in establishment academia and industries linkages.