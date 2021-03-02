UrduPoint.com
Sarhadi Calls For Launching Peshawar-Karachi Cargo Train

Tue 02nd March 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :President, Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) and former Senior Vice President (SVP) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Tuesday called for launching Peshawar-Karachi export cargo train to facilitate export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here , he said that the service of export cargo train from Peshawar Cantonment Dry Port had been closed for last fifteen years and local exporters were transporting their export bound goods to Karachi through private trucks.

The launching of export cargo train, he said would enable the local exporters to dispatch their goods from Aza Khel Dry Port. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in mineral resources including gems, marble, furniture, handicrafts, carpets, honey and other products.

Similarly, he said that the largest cluster of the safety matches industries was also in KP, but instead of the transportation of these goods to sea port through export cargo train, they were shifted to Karachi in private trucks.

He said that the customs clearance of export bound goods of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rendered nearly 300 customs clearing agents unemployed and revenue generated from these exports was going in the kitty of Sind government.

Sarhadi demanded of the KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati and other Federal and provincial authorities for launching export cargo train service from Peshawar to facilitate the local exporters.

