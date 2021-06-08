UrduPoint.com
Sarhadi Calls For Restoration Of Cargo Train Service With Turkey, Iran

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sarhadi calls for restoration of cargo train service with Turkey, Iran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Convener, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) standing committee on Pakistan Railways, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has called for making effective steps for restoration of cargo train service with Turkey and Iran.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, He said that cargo train service is best mean of good transportation among Turkey, Iran and Pakistan, saying it will not only cut the rate of tax on goods and instead of taking weeks, the transportation of goods will take few days.

The arrangement, he said will not only help improve trade, rather will also stabilize and strengthen bilateral relations with these brotherly countries.

Mr.

Sarhadi, who is also a senior vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) also called for the beginning of train service for promotion of tourism among the three countries.

He stated that the initiative will not only promote tourism, rather will also provide recreational facility to people at affordable cost and help earn foreign exchange for them.

He requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking personal interest in launching a tourist train service beside a cargo train. The step, will discourage the menace of human smuggling and instead of illegal border crossing, the people will adopt legal route for entering other countries and will benefit all the three countries.

