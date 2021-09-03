UrduPoint.com

Sarhadi Congratulates BMG Leadership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's standing committee on Pakistan Railways and Deputy Convener, Standing Committee on Afghan Transit Trade (ATT), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Friday congratulated Chairman Business Man Group (BMG), Zubair Motiwala on unopposed election of his all candidates on all seats of the managing committee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sarhadi, who is also a senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Peshawar said that BMG has kept its tradition of consecutive win in KCCI elections, said a press release issued here on Friday.

He said that due to their role and efforts, the leadership of BMG had won the hearts of business community.

