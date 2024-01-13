Sartaj Aziz paid tribute for his meritorious diplomatic services, statesmanship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) paid a glowing tribute to the late Sartaj Aziz for his remarkable diplomatic services and statesmanship at a solemn memorial reference held here.

The event, organized to honour Aziz's significant contributions to Pakistan, brought together distinguished individuals, colleagues, friends, and family to commemorate his life and legacy, a news release said on Saturday.

In his opening remarks, PIDE Vice-Chancellor Dr Nadeem ul Haque said Sartaj Aziz was a towering figure in Pakistani politics and a dedicated public servant, who recently passed away, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to the betterment of his country.

The memorial event served as a platform for speakers to reflect on the late Aziz's profound impact on Pakistan and to celebrate his enduring contributions.

Dr Nadeem ul Haque noted that Sartaj Aziz, a distinguished Pakistani statesman, served as the foreign minister of Pakistan with notable dedication and expertise.

Born in 1928, Aziz played a crucial role in shaping Pakistan's foreign policy during his tenure. His extensive experience and diplomatic acumen positioned him as a key figure in international relations. Aziz, an economist by training, brought a unique blend of skills to his role, fostering diplomatic ties and representing Pakistan on the global stage.

Throughout his career, he remained engaged in dialogue with various nations, addressing regional and global issues. Sartaj Aziz's contributions to diplomacy have left a lasting impact, which continues to be recognized in the realm of international affairs.

Muhammad Sami Saeed, caretaker Federal Minister for Planning and Development; Haroon Sharif, Former Minister of State and Chairman board of Investment; Farhatullah Babar, Former Senator; Ahmed Qadir, DG Competition Commission of Pakistan; Shahid Kardar, Former Governor SBP; Iqrar Ahmed Khan; Professor Ayesha Isani; Shafqat Kakakhel; and members of Sartaj Aziz's family, including his brother, son, daughter, and grandson, also spoke at the event and underscored Sartaj Aziz's tireless efforts toward the economic development of Pakistan.

They emphasized that Sartaj Aziz was not just a statesman but a visionary leader who dedicated his life to uplifting the socio-economic landscape of our nation.

His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

The speakers highlighted that Sartaj Aziz held various important positions, including serving as the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He played a crucial role in shaping the country's security policies, showcasing his commitment to ensuring the well-being and stability of Pakistan. Throughout his career, he also held key positions in economic and financial planning, contributing to the overall development of the country.

Sartaj Aziz's multifaceted career reflects a deep commitment to public service and a comprehensive understanding of the complex challenges facing Pakistan on both domestic and international fronts.

Sartaj Aziz was a dynamic speaker and a prolific writer. His books and monographs included 'Industrial Location Policy of Pakistan' (1969); 'Hunger, Politics, and Markets: the Real Issues in the food Crisis' (1976); 'Rural Development: Learning from China' (1978); 'Agricultural Policies for the 1990s,' published by the OECD (1990); 'Hunger, Poverty, and Development: Life and Work of Sartaj Aziz,' edited by Anwar Adil (2009). In 2009, Sartaj Aziz’s autobiography, ‘Between Dreams and Realities: Some Milestones in Pakistan’s History,' was published by Oxford University Press. An updated version was published in 2019.

In attendance were prominent figures from various sectors, including government officials, academics, and members of the diplomatic community. The event provided a platform for sharing anecdotes and memories that showcased late Aziz's personal warmth and the impact he had on those around him.

Family members of Sartaj Aziz expressed gratitude to PIDE and its Vice-Chancellor Dr Nadeem for organizing an event to pay tribute to the legendary Sartaj Aziz for his contributions to Pakistan.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to late Aziz's family and emphasizing the importance of continuing the work he started, the PIDE Vice-Chancellor noted that “Mr. Aziz's legacy will live on through the institutions and policies he helped shape. It is now our responsibility to carry forward his vision for a prosperous and thriving Pakistan."