SARVP Of WB Meets Minister For Finance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 11:27 PM
South Asia Regional Vice President (SARVP) of the World Bank Martin Raiser on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) South Asia Regional Vice President (SARVP) of the World Bank Martin Raiser on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.
The meeting was also attended by Country Director of the World Bank (WB) Mr. Najy Benhassine and senior officers from the Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions, said a press release.
The finance minister briefed Mr. Raiser on the macro-economic situation of the country and efforts of the Government for stabilization of the economy.
The finance minister outlined the Government’s priority reform areas including increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio, reducing the costs in the energy sector, SOE reforms, privatization and human capital development.
Mr. Martin Raiser acknowledged Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms and reiterated the World Bank's readiness to extend technical assistance and financial support to facilitate the country in achieving its developmental objectives.
The finance minister requested the World Bank Vice President to align the country partnership framework of WB with the priority reform areas of the government.
Mr. Raiser acknowledged the request and stated that the World Bank Group will provide the necessary support to Pakistan in implementing its reform agenda in the energy sector, boosting exports, microfinance, building climate resilience and social protection.
In the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership for the betterment of Pakistan's economy and its people.
Recent Stories
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment
S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall
Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..
Seminar organized to mark World IP Day
UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas has accepted ceasefire deal
Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 World Cup 2024
Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissanc ..
US Amabassador Donald Blome calls on Opposition Leader in NA Omar Ayub
President Zardari's visit to have positive effects on political, economic situat ..
0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Balochistan: Minister
More Stories From Business
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts21 seconds ago
-
Seminar organized to mark World IP Day16 seconds ago
-
Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissance: TRACIT24 seconds ago
-
Peace vital for sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
'Students should be equipped with modern education to gear up socioeconomic uplift'1 hour ago
-
'Tajir Dost Scheme's application introduced'59 minutes ago
-
Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Shafay3 hours ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima3 hours ago
-
"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service First Open Loop Transit ..3 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts3 hours ago
-
KSA, Pakistan economic partners, share common vision: Al Mubarakon3 hours ago
-
China's warehouse storage sector logs robust rebound in March3 hours ago