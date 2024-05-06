SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 11:27 PM

South Asia Regional Vice President (SARVP) of the World Bank Martin Raiser on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) South Asia Regional Vice President (SARVP) of the World Bank Martin Raiser on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was also attended by Country Director of the World Bank (WB) Mr. Najy Benhassine and senior officers from the Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions, said a press release.

The finance minister briefed Mr. Raiser on the macro-economic situation of the country and efforts of the Government for stabilization of the economy.

The finance minister outlined the Government’s priority reform areas including increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio, reducing the costs in the energy sector, SOE reforms, privatization and human capital development.

Mr. Martin Raiser acknowledged Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms and reiterated the World Bank's readiness to extend technical assistance and financial support to facilitate the country in achieving its developmental objectives.

 

The finance minister requested the World Bank Vice President to align the country partnership framework of WB with the priority reform areas of the government.

Mr. Raiser acknowledged the request and stated that the World Bank Group will provide the necessary support to Pakistan in implementing its reform agenda in the energy sector, boosting exports, microfinance, building climate resilience and social protection.

In the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership for the betterment of Pakistan's economy and its people.

