Sarwar Chaudhary Praises Iftikhar Malik's Dedication To Regional Cooperation And Economic Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Former Governor of Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhary on Sunday has recognized Iftikhar Ali Malik's unwavering commitment to fostering regional cooperation and economic growth during his tenure as President of the SAARC Chamber.

He said that Malik's tireless efforts in promoting trade, investment, and collaboration within the SAARC region have been instrumental in laying a strong foundation for sustainable development and prosperity, said a press release.

With a steadfast commitment to fostering regional cooperation, Malik has demonstrated the importance of collaboration between countries in the SAARC region, he added During a reception hosted by Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chaudhary Sarwar praised Malik's meritorious services and congratulated him on his successful completion of a two-year term as President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce.

Chaudhary highlighted Malik's dedication, expertise, and exceptional leadership, which have made a lasting impact on the organization and the business community as a whole. Under Malik's leadership, the SAARC Chamber of Commerce has made significant strides in promoting trade and investment within the SAARC region, creating opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs across the region.

Your vision and strategic approach have undoubtedly brought numerous positive changes to the business landscape, he added.

He said Iftikhar Malik's accomplishments as the President of the SAARC Chamber are truly commendable and under your guidance, the organization has witnessed remarkable growth and achieved significant milestones. His ability to forge partnerships, facilitate dialogue and drive initiatives has been instrumental in advancing regional economic integration, he said.

Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhary said on this joyous occasion of your retirement from SAARC Chamber, I would like to express his sincere gratitude to valuable contributions of Iftikhar Ali Malik.

Your remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration to future generations of business leaders, and your legacy will continue to shape the SAARC Chamber for years to come.

He said he has no doubt that your passion and expertise will continue to make a positive difference in the world.

