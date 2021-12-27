Satellite technology to be utilized to enhance efficiency of PSDP projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday stressed the need utilize satellite technology for revamping monitoring and evolution (M&E) system to ensure efficiency and timely completion of the public sector development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday stressed the need utilize satellite technology for revamping monitoring and evolution (M&E) system to ensure efficiency and timely completion of the public sector development projects.

"The weak Monitoring & Evaluation system in Planning Commission always results in delay/inefficiency in public sector development projects' implementation causing massive overrun, increase in cost, and wastage of taxpayer money as well," he said during a briefing about the use of satellite technology to support implementation of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects.

Planning Commission Department of Geo-Spatial Technology Cell of SUPARCO briefed the Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives regarding the progress of the web portal to support the ministry in order to utilize these solutions for evidence-based reporting and monitoring of PSDP projects incorporating satellite technology here on Monday.

Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Member SUPARCO Zafar Iqbal, Member M&E, Additional Secretaries, Chief Technology Officer, Geospatial technology cell Riffat Shamshad, and Senior Officials attended the meeting.

A meeting with SUPARCO was conducted to revamp the M&E system having state of art technologies.

The solutions developed were demonstrated to Honorable Minister including data collection with geo-tagged real-time information and pictures offering both online and offline mechanisms for data transmission.

It was informed in the meeting that SUPARCO is providing the first intact knowledge of the real-time project and every after four days they are able to see the ground progress of the project through this technology.

"We need to have a clear idea of how this system can be used to monitor the quantitative and qualitative condition of projects, how well be these integrated with the system," said Asad Umar.

The Minister also discussed the frequency of assessments and sought details at the next meeting on how the Planning Commission would coordinate monitoring and assessment information with future reports.

SUPARCO has recently developed a Web GIS Portal to monitor the infrastructure projects and successfully demonstrated to the Planning Commission. Minister appreciated SUPARCO to be part of this endeavor through satellite and GIS data analytics, geo-tagged field data collection and real-time implementation progress of the projects. The forum suggested further improvements and integration of the system with the Planning Commission system for effective monitoring.