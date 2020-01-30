Saudi Air Defense Intercepted Missiles Targeting Saudi Aramco Plants Last Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Saudi Arabia's air defense forces last week shot down Houthi-launched rockets aimed at oil facilities that belong to Saudi Aramco petroleum company, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday, citing Saudi officials.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment on the matter, according to the newspaper.

Saudi Arabia and the United States blamed the attack on Iran, which actively supports the Houthi movement in Yemen, the WSJ reported, adding that Tehran denied involvement in the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Houthis issued a statement on telegram, in which they took responsibility for a missile attack on oil facilities, as well as the Saudi military base close to the Yemeni border, two airports in the southwestern Saudi cities of Abha and Jazan, and other "sensitive targets deep into the Saudi territory.

" The movement, however, has not specified when the attack took place.

Drone attacks on Saudi Aramco sites in September 2019, for which Houthis also took responsibility, resulted in serious damages of facilities, fall in the country's oil production and a spike in global oil prices.