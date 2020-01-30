UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Air Defense Intercepted Missiles Targeting Saudi Aramco Plants Last Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Saudi Air Defense Intercepted Missiles Targeting Saudi Aramco Plants Last Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Saudi Arabia's air defense forces last week shot down Houthi-launched rockets aimed at oil facilities that belong to Saudi Aramco petroleum company, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday, citing Saudi officials.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment on the matter, according to the newspaper.

Saudi Arabia and the United States blamed the attack on Iran, which actively supports the Houthi movement in Yemen, the WSJ reported, adding that Tehran denied involvement in the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Houthis issued a statement on telegram, in which they took responsibility for a missile attack on oil facilities, as well as the Saudi military base close to the Yemeni border, two airports in the southwestern Saudi cities of Abha and Jazan, and other "sensitive targets deep into the Saudi territory.

" The movement, however, has not specified when the attack took place.

Drone attacks on Saudi Aramco sites in September 2019, for which Houthis also took responsibility, resulted in serious damages of facilities, fall in the country's oil production and a spike in global oil prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Iran Yemen Company Oil Saudi Tehran Abha United States Saudi Arabia September Border 2019

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

1 hour ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

1 hour ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

2 hours ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

2 hours ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.