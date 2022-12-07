Saudi ambassador called on Ishaq Dar

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Dar extended warm welcome to the Saudi Ambassador and highlighted the historical, religious, cultural and long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It was shared that both states enjoy exceptional relationship on various front including economy and trade, said a press release issued here.

The finance minister apprised the ambassador about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation program.

Ishaq Dar thanked the ambassador on extending the term of US$ 3 billion deposit in SBP by Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). He also thanked SFD for their valuable investments in different sectors of Pakistan's economy.

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki acknowledged the long-term relationship and shared that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims at further deepening the economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.

In conclusion, the finance minister expressed gratitude towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for continuous support and cooperation with Pakistan.