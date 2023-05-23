Saudi ambassador calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoyed long-standing historical, religious, and cultural ties, besides strong relations on various fronts including economy and trade.

He expressed these views, while talking to the Kingdom's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, who called on him here, a news release said.

The minister apprised the envoy of policies and programs of the government to bring economic prosperity in the country through the upcoming budget.

He also thanked the ambassador for Saudi Arabia's valuable support to Pakistan on economic and financial fronts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi envoy reciprocated the sentiments about the long-term relationship between the two countries and expressed the Kingdom's desire to further strengthen economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.