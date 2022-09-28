UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Ishaq Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Saudi ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki on Wednesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar here and congratulated him on assuming the charge of Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki on Wednesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar here and congratulated him on assuming the charge of Finance Ministry.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar felicitated the ambassador on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's designation as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a Finance Ministry press release said.

The finance minister highlighted the long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various areas.

He said the two countries had exceptional relationships based on social, political, religious and cultural ties.

Dar expressed deep gratitude for the firm support of the Saudi government in pursuing investment projects in Pakistan.

He thanked the ambassador on allowing rollover of $3 billion deposits. He also thanked the Saudi Fund for Development for their valuable investments in different sectors of Pakistan's economy.

The ambassador acknowledged the long-term relationship and shared the focus of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on continuation of mutual investment projects within Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Saudi Saudi Arabia Government Billion

Recent Stories

Street criminal arrested as police recovers snatch ..

Street criminal arrested as police recovers snatched cash

4 minutes ago
 PM chairs NSC meeting; high-powered committee unde ..

PM chairs NSC meeting; high-powered committee under Interior Minister approved t ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Concerned About Environmental Impact of Nord St ..

UN Concerned About Environmental Impact of Nord Stream Pipelines' Leaks - Spokes ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Decline Slows Down to 4.1% Y/Y in Aug ..

Russia's GDP Decline Slows Down to 4.1% Y/Y in August From 4.3% Y/Y in July - Es ..

4 minutes ago
 Army, civil administration rescue flood affectees ..

Army, civil administration rescue flood affectees in Sindh: GOC

4 minutes ago
 Nord Stream Pipe Leaks May Destroy Undersea Pipeli ..

Nord Stream Pipe Leaks May Destroy Undersea Pipelines - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.