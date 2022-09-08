UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Minister For Economic Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Saudi ambassador calls on minister for economic affairs

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Thursday called on Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and discussed the matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Thursday called on Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the minister said that the relations between both countries are rooted in the centuries old religious, cultural and commercial ties and are based on shared Islamic ideals, according to a press release.

The Ambassador said that, "We have a special place for the people of Pakistan in our hearts." adding that Pakistan has immense potential in terms of its capable human resource, textile sector, scenic beauty and hospitality.

The Ambassador stressed on the need to highlight strengths of the country globally to attract more investments and tourism as well.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the fondness of the Ambassador for Pakistan and said that the relationship between both nations can be strengthened by increasing mutual cooperation.

The minister apprised the Ambassador about the current devastating situation of flood in the country and stated that regular meetings are being conducted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to monitor the flood situation.

He apprised the ambassador about the collaboration with the donors on flood and stated that damage need assessment report will be ready in coming weeks that will give us a complete picture of the damage caused by the unprecedented rains and flash floods.

Furthermore, Minister stressed on the completion of two Saudi sponsored projects in Islamabad namely, construction of King Salman hospital at Tarlai and establishment of F. G. College of Home Economics, Management Sciences and Specialized Disciplines.

He also expressed his desire to meet the Saudi Minister for Economic Affairs to strengthen the relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Economic Affairs also stressed on boosting the relationship between both nations.

He said that currently due to flood situation, Pakistan is in the relief phase for which there is immediate requirement of tents, blankets, mosquito nets, food packs, medical assistance etc. For which, the Pakistan government has requested both bilateral and development partners for help with the relief effort.

He further expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for providing gracious assistance during our difficult times and stressed on enhancing the assistance.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for expressing immense love for Pakistan and ensured to enhance the brotherly relations between both nations.

